UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 15 as at 3 July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

UNICEF and the Youth Agency of Georgia signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) which focuses on (1) the establishment of a culture of youth volunteerism in the COVID-19 response, and (2) the development of the National Youth Volunteering Strategy and Action Plan.

A total of 170 adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age, including 14 refugees selected by the UNHCR, participated in online sessions organized by UNICEF’s partner organization Kant’s Academy.

A Georgia Today live interview aired on Facebook, where the UNICEF Representative spoke on UNICEF’s response to COVID-19, the importance of school reopening, as well as the post-COVID-19 impact. A total of 2,200 people watched the interview.

UNICEF, in collaboration with WHO, is supporting NCDC in finalizing the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Plan of Action.

UNICEF initiated a partnership with the Administration of All Muslims to include religious leaders in risk communication and community engagement on COVID-19 in Kvemo Kartli region.

UNICEF is advocating for the safe reopening of schools. A Statement was issued along with a video message from the UNICEF Representative.

UNICEF’s virtual antenatal care programme is expanding, increasing its reach to 7,180 pregnant women, of which 41% participated in virtual medical consultations.

The UNICEF-supported child hotline “111” continues to provide assistance to children and their families, supporting around 600 cases to date, of which 408 already received assistance and were closed accordingly.

In partnership with the Prime Minister’s Office, State Ministry for Reconciliation and Civic Equality of Georgia and local authorities, UNICEF distributed essential food/hygiene boxes to 135 vulnerable households in administrative boundary line villages of Samegrelo.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The first patient with COVID-19 was diagnosed in Georgia on 26 February 2020. Despite early actions of the Government, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continued to grow. The Government declared a state of emergency on 21 March, closing borders and airports, restricting movement inside the country, banning mass gatherings and maintaining closure of all schools, kindergartens and universities. The state of emergency ended on 23 May however, several restrictions remain in place. In addition, the Parliament of Georgia has passed a bill, which allows the government to impose movement, labor, migration, economic and other restrictions without the declaration of a state of emergency.

Travel restrictions remain in place until the end of July.

To date, Abkhazia, Georgia,reported 38 cases, with 35 recoveries and one death. A state of emergency was put in place on 28 March and was lifted as of 21 April, however, restrictions on movement remain in place, and the Administrative Border Line and the border with Russia remain closed.