UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report #8 (15 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between UNICEF Georgia and Kant’s Academy on 15 May. The partnership aims to build the resilience of adolescents on challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

• The COVID-19 hotline “111” continues to provide assistance to children and their families, supporting 306 cases to date, of which 140 have received assistance and were subsequently closed.

• A TV programme on early childhood development was launched and began airing on the Georgian Public Broadcaster’s Education Channel. Each 15-minute video features an expert who provides an overview and recommendations and a preschool educator who demonstrates activities that can be applied by parents and their children at home.

• UNICEF, in partnership with the CSO, Coalition for Education for All and MoESCS, is supporting the development of teaching and learning resources for effective distance/online learning, some of which have already been uploaded on the platform of MoESCS for use by students and teachers.

• Guidelines for religious leaders on the prevention of violence against children have been developed by UNICEF and shared with more than 150 leaders across 3 denominations in Georgia - Orthodox Patriarchy, Administration of all Muslims of Georgia and Lutheran Church.

• UNICEF, in partnership with WHO, supported NCDC in drafting a Risk Communication and Community Engagement Strategy on COVID-19 and a communication plan targeting ethnic minority regions of Georgia.

• UNICEF delivered 20,000 gloves, 10,000 surgical masks, 135 protective gowns, 200 N95 masks, and 200 bottles of sanitizer to Abkhazia for the distribution to maternities, children’s polyclinics, and primary health clinics.