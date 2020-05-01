UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report #6 (1 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• In partnership with the Parliament and State Care Agency, a new child hotline 111 became operational on 24 April. In the first few days, 114 cases were received, out of which 56 cases received assistance and were closed accordingly. 58 cases are under process.

• UNICEF donated a vehicle to NCDC to serve the COVID-19 response and handed over equipment to support the identification of sources of lead contamination, procured through USAID and Estonia Development Cooperation support.

• UNICEF signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), which, among other response actions, includes support in the development and implementation of a Risk Communication and Community Engagement Strategy and Action Plan on COVID-19.

• The “Parents’ Hour” TV programme, targeting parents of children with disabilities, reached up to 400,000 people with relevant information and messages.

• During the second phase of a 15-day challenge for parents, approximately 10,000 people were reached and 700 engaged in the first 9 days.

• Social media influencers on TikTok continued to post videos on COVID-19 safety and mental wellbeing, with reference to UNICEF, and have generated more than 15,000 views and 3,000+ engagements within the first 2 weeks.

• Advocacy and technical assistance were provided to pediatricians in Abkhazia to restart immunization related interventions.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

On 26 February 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Georgia. In the following days, several more cases emerged, which prompted the Government to institute the first phase of restrictions on land and air movement and closure of schools, effective 2 March. The Government mobilized hospitals for confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as quarantine spaces for suspected cases in different regions of Georgia. Despite the early actions of the Government, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continued to grow triggering the Government to declare a state of emergency on 21 March – closing all borders and airports, restricting movement inside the country, banning mass gatherings and maintaining closure of all schools, kindergartens, universities. Two regions, Bolnisi and Dmanisi, were declared as quarantine zones after detecting community spread on 22 March. More cases of community spread were detected on March 28 in Georgia proper, spurring the Government to introduce a curfew, halt movement of public transport, and introduce checkpoints on city crossings administered by police and military units. On 15 April, a lockdown was imposed on the country’s four largest cities, Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, and Rustavi, to avoid further spread of the virus. The Government announced the extension of the State of Emergency until 22 May.

The first case of COVID-19 was identified in Abkhazia, Georgia on 30 March and a total of three cases were subsequently identified. A state of emergency was put in place in Abkhazia from 28 March and it was lifted as of 21 April. Despite this, restrictions on movement remain in place and the administrative boundary line and the border with Russia remains closed. No new cases have been identified recently and of the three COVID-19 cases, one death was recorded. A recent de facto decree has been further lifted.