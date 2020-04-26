UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report #5 (24 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Parliament, the State Care Agency and UNICEF for the creation of a child helpline.

• UNICEF’s 15-day challenge aimed to help parents in the care and early learning of their children, and associated with hashtags #Learningathome #havefunathome, reached an estimated 191,296 people and actively engaged 16,358. A second phase was launched with another 15-day challenge, in partnership with an online news media source On.Ge and an independent TV broadcaster Mtavari.

• UNICEF reached out to young people on TikTok videos on COVID-19 safety and mental wellbeing generating 11,000 views and 1,000+ engagements within the first week.

• UNICEF partner, Children of Georgia, provided psychological support to 100 children and caregivers in alternative care.

• A specialized Facebook page was launched by UNICEF in support of parents of children with disabilities.

• In Abkhazia, Georgia, positive parenting videos were shared on social media and television. The videos reached 18,000 people.

• UNICEF launched a Shock Responsive Social Protection Feasibility Assessment.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

On 26 February 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Georgia. In the following days, several more cases emerged, which prompted the Government to institute the first phase of restrictions on land and air movement and closure of schools, effective 2 March. The Government mobilized hospitals for confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as quarantine spaces for suspected cases in different regions of Georgia. Despite the early actions of the Government, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continued to grow triggering the Government to declare a state of emergency on 21 March – closing all borders and airports, restricting movement inside the country, banning mass gatherings and maintaining closure of all schools, kindergartens, universities. Two regions, Bolnisi and Dmanisi, were declared as quarantine zones after detecting community spread on 22 March. More cases of community spread were detected on March 28 in Georgia proper, spurring the Government to introduce a curfew, halt movement of public transport, and introduce checkpoints on city crossings administered by police and military units. On 15 April, a lockdown was imposed on the country’s four largest cities, Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, and Rustavi, to avoid further spread during the period of Easter Holiday. The Government Administration prolonged the restriction on car travel until April 27 and announced the extension of the State of Emergency until 22 May.

The first case of COVID-19 was identified in Abkhazia, Georgia on 30 March.

A state of emergency was in place in Abkhazia from 28 March however it was lifted as of 21 April. Despite this, restrictions on movement remain in place and the administrative boundary line remains closed. All schools have been closed and end of year exams have been cancelled. It is also noted that Russia banned all exports to countries other than member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), which jeopardizes food supplies in Abkhazia due to its dependency on imported products.