UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report for 19 November 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• USAID/Georgia and UNICEF renewed their partnership to support the Government of Georgia in responding to COVID-19 pandemic – please see MONTHLY FOCUS on page 6.

• UNICEF, together with the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia and H.E. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan distributed hand sanitizers donated by SARAYA Co. Ltd. to Gori Public School No. 3. The donation of 140 tons of alcohol-based hand sanitizers were distributed in 2,080 public schools of Georgia.

• UNICEF is engaging with various actors to conduct a quantitative survey on adolescent’s knowledge, attitude and practice towards gambling.

• UNICEF continues to support MoIDPOTLHSA and the State Care Agency in deinstitutionalization (DI) by providing assessment and crisis intervention for children who left Ninotsminda boarding school.

• UNICEF, in partnership with the State Agency for Religious Issues, organized a series of two-day seminars on child rights; the first seminar involved 17 representatives of seven religious denominations. A second seminar was organized by the Patriarchy of Georgia and UNICEF in Gori for the representatives of the Orthodox Church. The seminars touched on the issues of child rights and the role of religious leaders in promoting child rights.

• UNICEF, together with MoIDPOTLHSA, organized a two-day working meeting about the transformation of the assessment system for persons with disabilities and optimization of their social protection measures.

• UNICEF, with financing from USAID and in partnership with Geostat, completed data collection for the fifth wave of the Real Time Monitoring Survey on self-protection measures against COVID-19 and attitude towards COVID-19 vaccination, access to healthcare, the effect of the pandemic etc.

• UNICEF, in partnership with the Norwegian Government, the Norwegian National Service for Special Needs Education (STATPED) and the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia, hosted a series of working meetings on inclusive education, to agree on the final version of the Inclusive Education Supporting System Model.