UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report #17 (17 July 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A new partnership “Preventing and Responding to COVID-19 in Georgia” was presented during a video discussion with the USAID Mission Director and the UNICEF Representative and shared on UNICEF and USAID social media platforms.

• NCDC, the Ministry of Health of Autonomous Republic of Adjara and UNICEF launched virtual antenatal consultations for pregnant women from Adjara.

• UNICEF, the National Youth Agency, and Helping Hand launched the project - Youth Volunteering Engagement in COVID-19 Pandemic Response in Georgia.

Around 150 young volunteers actively engaged in the discussion.

• The UNICEF Representative held a meeting with the Ministry of Education of Adjara to advocate for the safe reopening of schools.

• In partnership with NCDC and Administration of All Muslims of Georgia, UNICEF organized a series of webinars on COVID-19 prevention measures. More than 50 religious leaders of the Kvemo Kartli region attended the first webinar.

• An additional 15 TV programmes on COVID-19 were broadcasted by Tok, Marneuli, and Parvana TV stations targeting minority language speakers.

• UNICEF’s campaign to address the stigma around disability was also used to raise awareness of COVID-19 prevention measures during a regional event in Mestia.

• The UNICEF-supported child hotline "111" launched a specialized service providing psychosocial support to adolescents addicted to gambling and drug abuse.

• UNICEF donated hygiene, recreation, and rehabilitation items to juvenile rehabilitation establishments including books, puzzles, art therapy materials, and recreational tools that will be utilized under the close supervision of psychologists and social workers within individual rehabilitation/treatment plans.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The first patient with COVID-19 was diagnosed in Georgia on 26 February 2020. Despite early actions of the Government, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continued to grow. The Government declared a state of emergency on 21 March, closing borders and airports, restricting movement inside the country, banning mass gatherings and maintaining closure of all schools, kindergartens and universities. The state of emergency ended on 23 May however,several restrictions remain in place. The Parliament of Georgia passed a bill, which allows the Government to impose movement, labor, migration, economic and other restrictions without the declaration of a state of emergency. Travel restrictions remain in place until the end of July.

To date, Abkhazia, Georgia, reported 38 cases, with 36 recoveries and one death. A state of emergency was put in place on 28 March and was lifted as of 21 April. On 1 July, kindergartens were reopened, and the most social restrictions have eased. However, the Administrative Border Line and the border with Russia remain closed. The situation is to be re-assessed on 15 July.