UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report #14 (26 June 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

In partnership with the Prime Minister’s Office, State Ministry of Reconciliation and Equity and local authorities, UNICEF distributed essential food/hygiene boxes to 50 vulnerable households in Akhalkalaki.

The UNICEF Representative held meetings with religious leaders of Orthodox and Armenian Apostolic Churches in Samtskhe-Javakheti region to discuss the role of religious leaders in upholding children’s rights during COVID-19.

The UNICEF Representative met with Public Defender’s Office in Samtskhe-Javakheti region to define strategic directions of cooperation during the COVID-19 crisis, including support in identification and response to child rights violations. Child labour was amongst the topics flagged out, since it may aggravate as a result of COVID-19 crisis.

UNICEF’s virtual antenatal care programme reached 6,340 pregnant women, of which 39% participated in virtual medical consultations.

In partnership with the Parliament and State Care Agency, the UNICEF-supported child hotline “111” continues to provide assistance to children and their families, supporting 584 cases to date, of which 388 already received assistance and were closed accordingly.

UNICEF, in collaboration with the partner “Helping Hand”, initiated the development of a web-based platform to promote and encourage adolescent/youth volunteerism in Georgia.

UNICEF is partnering with the “Global Initiative in Psychiatry” to provide online support to adolescents and their parents to manage the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on their mental health.

UNICEF is supporting NCDC in carrying out risk communication and community engagement activities on COVID-19 in Kvemo Kartli and Samtskhe Javakheti regions, targeting the ethnic minority populations.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The first patient with COVID-19 was diagnosed in Georgia on 26 February 2020. Despite early actions of the Government, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continued to grow. The Government declared a state of emergency on 21 March, closing borders and airports, restricting movement inside the country, banning mass gatherings and maintaining closure of all schools, kindergartens and universities. The state of emergency ended on 23 May however, several restrictions remain in place. In addition, the Parliament of Georgia has passed a bill, which allows the government to impose movement, labor, migration, economic and other restrictions without the declaration of a state of emergency. This week, the Government announced the extension of travel restrictions until the end of July.

To date, Abkhazia, Georgia, reported 38 cases, with 33 recoveries and one death. A state of emergency was put in place on 28 March and was lifted as of 21 April, however, restrictions on movement remain in place, and the Administrative Border Line and the border with Russia remain closed. The situation is to be re-assessed on 1 July.