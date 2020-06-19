UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report #13 (19 June 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

During the meeting with the National Security Council, UNICEF shared the findings of the Shock Responsive Social Protection Feasibility Assessment and the COVID-19 Vulnerability Assessment of the most vulnerable groups. The discussion also covered the real-time monitoring of COVID-19 impact that UNICEF will be supporting.

UNICEF’s virtual antenatal care programme is expanding, increasing its reach to 5,329 pregnant women, of which 41% participated in virtual medical consultations.

The UNICEF-supported COVID-19 hotline “111” continues to provide assistance to children and their families, supporting 572 cases to date, of which more than 60% have received assistance and were closed accordingly.

UNICEF distributed 50 sets of PPE from the Bulgarian Embassy to small group homes and institutions for children with disabilities.

UNICEF partnered with the Association of Regional Media to carry out a media campaign on COVID-19 safety and protection measures via regional TV broadcasters, with a focus on developing messages for ethnic minorities.

Social media content about Cyber Violence and Parenting of Children with Disabilities during COVID-19 was created and shared.

UNICEF localized the UNICEF, UNESCO, the World Bank and the World Food Programme Framework for Reopening Schools and are distributing to local stakeholders.

UNICEF in partnership with the Global Initiative on Psychiatry developed modules for online sessions on the mental and psychosocial issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic for adolescents and their caregivers living in Tbilisi, Adjara region and Gori.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The first patient with COVID-19 was diagnosed in Georgia on 26 February 2020. Despite early actions of the Government, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continued to grow. The Government declared a state of emergency on 21 March, closing borders and airports, restricting movement inside the country, banning mass gatherings and maintaining closure of all schools, kindergartens and universities. The state of emergency ended on 23 May however, several restrictions remain in place. In addition, the Parliament of Georgia has passed a bill, which allows the government to impose movement, labor, migration, economic and other restrictions without the declaration of a state of emergency. Several new cases have emerged that have been classified as local transmission as the source cannot be identified.

To date, Abkhazia, Georgia, reported 38 cases, with 28 recoveries and one death. A state of emergency was put in place on 28 March and was lifted as of 21 April, however, restrictions on movement remain in place, and the Administrative Border Line and the border with Russia remain closed.