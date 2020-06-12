UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report #12 (12 June 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 8 June, a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) was signed between the Georgian Coalition for Education for All, the International CK-12 Foundation, the Ministry of Education of Georgia, and UNICEF to support the development of online educational programmes and resources for children.

• The UNICEF-supported COVID-19 hotline “111” continues to provide assistance to children and their families, supporting 551 cases to date, of which more than 50% have received assistance and were closed accordingly.

• UNICEF’s pilot “Direct-to-Consumer” virtual antenatal care is expanding, increasing its reach to 3,900 pregnant women. All 3,900 women were later invited for virtual shared medical consultations, out of whom 32% participated.

• With technical support of UNICEF, Georgia received 3,500 diagnostic test kits for detection of COVID-19 virus.

• Almost 280 online homework assignments have been developed as part of the iSchool Platform, making it easier for teachers to access and use it during the teaching process. As of May, about 40,000 unique users accessed the materials.

EMIS praised the project as “one of the most successful ones for years”.

• UNICEF received a donation from the Bulgarian Embassy of 50 sets of PPE which will be distributed to small group homes and institutions for children with disabilities.

• UNICEF partnered with the Association of Regional Media to carry out a media campaign on COVID-19 safety and protection measures via regional TV broadcasters, with a focus on developing messages for ethnic minorities.

• A multimedia package was prepared to document how children with disabilities and their parents have coped with COVID-19-related challenges and the disruption of existing services, as well as UNICEF’s support through specialized TV programmes and online platforms.