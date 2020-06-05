UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report #11 (5 June 2020)

Highlights

On 1 June, the Parliament of Georgia announced the expansion of the UNICEF- supported COVID-19 hotline "111" to cover issues related to adolescents and young people's mental health and psychosocial wellbeing, with a focus on substance abuse and gambling. Following the press conference, a roundtable discussion was held with the participation of the Speaker of Parliament, Chairperson of the Human Rights and Civil Integration Committee, UNICEF Representative, ambassadors and young people to discuss the challenges that adolescents are facing during COVID-19.

On 1 June, Child Protection Day, video addresses by the UNICEF Representative and the National Ambassador Nikoloz Rachveli highlighted the deprivations that children and families face during the COVID-19 pandemic including lack of access to clean water and basic hygiene conditions and lack of access to the internet and educational resources.

The Facebook group for young people - Debates for Education - hosted a webinar with the UNICEF Representative on the right to education during the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar was streamed in the Facebook group with 500+ youth members.

UNICEF completed a Shock Responsive Social Protection Feasibility Assessment and will be presenting the findings to the Prime Minister's Office shortly.

UNICEF is completing an assessment on the potential impact of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable groups, with special attention given to children. Simulations of cash transfer programmes that could be implemented to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 are complete.