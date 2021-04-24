TİKA Provides Agricultural Support To Families of War Victims in Georgia

In order to support rural and agricultural development in Georgia, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided agricultural equipment and herbicide for the Abkhazian war-victim families.

With the purpose of improving agriculture, which is the livelihood of the people who live in the rural region; mini tractors, spraying machines, nitrate, motor scythes and herbicides were distributed to 55 families from the local community as well as the Abkhazian refugees who live in the 8 villages (Koki, Orsantia, Rike, Anaklia, Ganmukhuri, Ruhi, Shamgona, Khurcha) in the city, with the cooperation of TİKA, the Municipality of Zugdidi and the Association Imedi - IDP Women for Peace.

The ceremony, which was held in the city of Zugdidi in the Samegrelo region, was attended by TİKA’s Tiflis Coordinator Necla Demirdağ, the Zugdidi Mayor Giorgi Şengelia and other guests.

Having taken the floor during the equipment handover ceremony, the Zugdidi Mayor Giorgi Shengelia expressed his gratitude towards the Turkish government and TİKA for the charity projects that they have been carrying out in the region and underlined the importance of the mask and food aid that was provided during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Merab Kvaria, the Head of the Zugdidi City Council, emphasized that TİKA's projects in the region had always been highly accurate, reminded that they had sent fabric for masks at the beginning of the pandemic for public health and that they had distributed food and hygiene products when the economic condition was unfavourable for the people, and underlined the great social importance of TİKA's technical equipment support in this spring, the busiest time for agricultural activities.

Major contributions have been made into supporting agricultural activities and increasing productivity by providing agricultural machinery and equipment to the local families and Abkhazian refugees thanks to this agricultural support project for the people of Zugdidi. Therefore, both the product quality and the yield were improved and the market share of the products were increased at the micro level.