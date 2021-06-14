Status of internally displaced persons and refugees from Abkhazia, Georgia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia - Report of the Secretary-General (A/75/891) [EN/RU]

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 74/300, pertains to the status of internally displaced persons and refugees from Abkhazia, Georgia, and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia.

The report is focused on, in particular, the right of return of refugees and internally displaced persons and their descendants, the prohibition of forced demographic changes, humanitarian access, the preservation of the property rights of refugees and internally displaced persons and the development of a timetable to ensure the prompt voluntary return of all refugees and internally displaced persons to their homes.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 74/300, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to submit to it at its seventyfifth session a comprehensive report on the implementation of the resolution. The report covers the period from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021 and draws on information received from several United Nations entities.

2. In accordance with the provisions of the resolution, the report is focused on: (a) the right of return of all refugees and internally displaced persons and their descendants, regardless of ethnicity; (b) the prohibition of forced demographic changes; (c) humanitarian access; (d) the importance of preserving the property rights of refugees and internally displaced persons; and (e) the development of a timetable to ensure the prompt voluntary return of all refugees and internally displaced persons to their homes.