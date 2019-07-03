03 Jul 2019

Statement by the Spokesperson on the latest developments in relations between the Russian Federation and Georgia

from European Commission
Statement on the latest developments in relations between the Russian Federation and Georgia

The latest developments in relations between the Russian Federation and Georgia risk having a negative impact on the citizens of both countries. We consider the Russian decision to ban flights to Georgia as of 8 July unjustified and disproportionate.

Additionally, the restrictions that were imposed on the two crossing points at the Abkhaz Administrative Boundary Line as of 27 June severely affect freedom of movement and cause further difficulties for the conflict affected population. They need to be lifted to avoid further humanitarian hardship. The round of the Geneva International Discussions that started today should be used effectively to lower tensions and to alleviate the situation of the affected population.

The European Union's commitment to peaceful conflict resolution in Georgia remains as strong as ever. The European Union reiterates its firm support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders.

