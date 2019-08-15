15 Aug 2019

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia on continuation of illegal process of erect

Report
from Government of Georgia
Published on 14 Aug 2019

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia expresses its concern over the continuation of illegal process of erection of artificial barriers by the Russian occupation forces in the vicinity of the village of Gugutiantkari. Such destructive steps are extremely aggravating the already dire humanitarian situation of the population living in the vicinity of the occupation line and further destabilizing the security environment.

The Georgian side continues working intensively with international community, the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions, the EU Monitoring Mission and diplomatic corps accredited in Tbilisi to ensure that the effective measures are undertaken with the aim to stop the above illegal process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia calls upon the Russian Federation to cease its illegal actions against Georgia and fulfil the undertaken international obligations, including the EU-mediated 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia appeals to the international community to give a due assessment and take effective measures regarding the ongoing illegal processes along the occupation line.

