Secretary-General Welcomes Talks between Foreign Ministers of Georgia, Russian Federation

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the 26 September meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Georgia and the Russian Federation, facilitated by Switzerland, on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Secretary‑General appreciates Switzerland’s good offices role for this initiative. He hopes that it will contribute to overall peace and security in the region.

