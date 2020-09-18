Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on cooperation with Georgia (A/HRC/45/54)

Human Rights Council

Forty-fifth session

14 September–2 October 2020

Agenda items 2 and 10

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 43/37, outlines the technical assistance provided by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights between 1 June 2019 and 31 May 2020 to strengthen the promotion and protection of human rights in Georgia. The report highlights human rights developments during this period and challenges to be addressed. It also provides an update on the main human rights issues in Abkhazia, Georgia, the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia, and adjacent areas.