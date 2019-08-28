Press Statement of the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID)

BRATISLAVA / BRUSSELS / GENEVA, 28 August 2019 - The recent developments in the Gugutiantkari area have raised tensions on the ground and have humanitarian consequences for the local people.

As with all such fencing, the newly erected structures hinder freedom of movement for people living there, prevent them from reaching their orchards and threaten access to irrigation water.

Our visit is part of the GID Co-Chairs’ continual efforts to address the potential effects of this and other developments, ahead of the OSCE-EUMM-led Ergneti Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meeting on Thursday 29 August.

We have been and will continue to be in contact with all relevant actors, drawing their attention to this and other pressing issues, and call on them to make full and responsible use of the existing mechanisms for communication to resolve the current and other concerns.

