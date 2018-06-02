GIEWS Country Brief: Georgia 29-May-2018

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cereal production in 2018 forecast close to average

Imports of cereals in 2018/19 expected below previous year’s level

In April, prices of wheat flour and potatoes above their values a year before

Cereal production in 2018 forecast close to average

Harvesting of winter wheat (which is mainly cultivated in eastern parts of the country) is expected to start in June. The level of precipitation has been adequate in most areas of the country over the last months and, according to satellite imagery, crops are generally in good conditions. Maize, which on average accounts for more than 50 percent of the total cereal production, is now being sown under favourable weather conditions. Assuming favourable weather for the remainder of the season and a year-on-year rebound in yields, the 2018 cereal production is forecast at 410 000 tonnes, nearly unchanged from the average level of the previous years and well above the low level of 2017.

Imports of cereals in 2018/19 expected above previous marketing year

Cereals imports in the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) are anticipated at below the previous year’s level, and well below the five-year average. Wheat imports, which account for about 80 percent of the total cereal imports, are forecast at 550 000 tonnes, 8 percent below the 2017/18 level, following expectations of an increase in wheat output in 2018.

The country imports about 90 percent of its total domestic wheat consumption. Most of the wheat and wheat flour imports come from the Russian Federation.

Prices of wheat flour and potatoes above their previous year’s level in April

Prices of wheat flour declined in April, but were still above their values a year earlier. Despite the ample availabilities of wheat in the subregion, domestic wheat flour prices were supported by a weak national currency, which makes imported goods more expensive.

Prices of potatoes increased in April and were 10 percent above their already high levels of a year before, following a decline in the subregional output in 2017.

Disclaimer: The designations employed and the presentation of material in this information product do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of FAO concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries.