GIEWS Country Brief: Georgia 27-July-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Slightly below-average wheat output forecast in 2021

• Total cereal import requirements in 2021/22 forecast near-average volume

• Prices of wheat flour stable in June, while prices of potatoes increased

Slightly below-average wheat output forecast in 2021

Harvesting of the 2021 wheat crop is ongoing, while planting of the 2021 maize crop finalized in June and harvesting is expected to begin in August.

In some areas of southeastern Kakheti Province, where on average about 80 percent of the national annual wheat output is produced, precipitation amounts have been below average and temperatures have been warmer than the seasonal levels since May, with a likely negative impact on wheat yields. However, due to the large plantings, the 2021 output of wheat is expected at about 110 000 tonnes, near the five-year average level. By contrast, rainfall amounts have been adequate and well distributed in western areas of the country, where most of the maize crop is cultivated, supporting crop establishment and germination. The 2021 maize output is tentatively forecast at a near-average level of 210 000 tonnes.

Total cereal import requirements in 2021/22 forecast near-average volume

Total cereal import requirements in the 2021/22 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at near-average level of 800 000 tonnes. Import requirements of wheat, which account on average for about 90 percent of the aggregate cereals import volume, and maize, are both forecast near the five-year average volume, at 620 000 tonnes and 145 000 tonnes, respectively.

Prices of wheat flour stable in June, while prices of potatoes increased

Between December 2020 and May 2021, retail prices of wheat flour showed a rising trend. In June 2021, prices remained stable at levels well above those of one year earlier, reflecting higher export quotations from the Russian Federation, the main wheat supplier to the country