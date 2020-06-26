GIEWS Country Brief: Georgia 26-June-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Below‑average vegetation conditions in some key wheat producing areas Wheat import requirements in 2020/21 forecast slightly below‑average volume After surging in April, prices decreased in May, weighed by Government measures

Harvesting of the 2020 winter wheat crop, planted last September and October, is expected to begin in July. Scarce precipitation during the season in the southeastern Kakheti Region (which produces, on average, 80 percent of the national annual wheat output) resulted in below‑average vegetation conditions in mid‑June, according to remote sensing imagery (see ASI map). As a result, the 2020 production of wheat is forecast at 90 000 tonnes, 20 percent below the average level.

Planting of the 2020 maize crop, mainly grown in Kakheti, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti and Imereti regions, is nearing completion and harvesting of early‑planted crops is expected to start in August. Given that the area planted has been gradually decreasing over the last five years, the 2020 early forecast of maize output is estimated at a below‑average level of 170 000 tonnes.

The aggregate 2020 cereal production is preliminarily forecast at about 320 000 tonnes, about 12 percent below the average level.

Total cereal import requirements in the 2020/21 marketing year (July/June), are forecast at 682 000 tonnes, slightly below the average level. Wheat import requirements, which account, on average, for about 90 percent of the aggregate cereals import volume, are forecast at 600 000 tonnes, just below the five‑year average level on account of the favourable outputs obtained over the last two years.

Retail prices of wheat flour decreased slightly in March amid Government’s efforts to control prices of wheat products, while they increased steeply in April, mainly due to an uptick in consumer demand following the outbreak of the COVID‑19 pandemic. In May, prices decreased slightly as a result of the temporary emergency price control mechanisms put in place by the Government to avert the price increases of a number of food items ( FPMA Food Policies ).

Prices of potatoes, another important staple food, increased steeply between March and April 2020, due to stronger consumer demand amid concerns over the pandemic, which exacerbated seasonal trends. In May, prices decreased, but remained well above their levels a year before.

COVID‑19 and measures adopted by the Government

In response to the COVID‑19 pandemic, the Government declared the State of emergency on 23 March 2020, taking a number of measures, including implementing temperature‑screening procedures, closing borders to non‑nationals, imposing lockdown, curfews, quarantine and self‑isolation measures, restricting movements within the country, prohibiting gatherings of more than ten people and suspending public transportation.

To ensure an adequate availability of domestic supplies, the Government launched a programme to support wheat imports. According to the programme, traders receive a subsidy of USD 40 per tonne of imported wheat and agree to sell a 50 kg bag of flour at no more than GEL 51, equivalent to about USD 16 ( FPMA Food Policies ).

Temporary emergency price control mechanisms have been introduced on imported food items, including rice, buckwheat, wheat grain and flour, pasta, sunflower oil, sugar, milk powder and legumes.