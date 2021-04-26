GIEWS Country Brief: Georgia 26-April-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Favourable weather conditions for 2021 wheat crops

Above‑average cereal output obtained in 2020

Total cereal import requirements in 2020/21 forecast well above‑average volume

Prices of wheat flour in March higher than year before

Favourable weather conditions for 2021 wheat crops

Harvesting of the 2021 wheat crop, which was planted last November, is expected to take place between July and September. According to satellite‑based imagery, precipitation amounts have been adequate and well distributed since the beginning of the season, benefitting soil moisture and resulting in near‑average vegetation conditions as of mid‑April.

Planting of the 2021 maize crop, to be harvested from August, is ongoing under overall favourable weather conditions.

Above‑average cereal output obtained in 2020

Harvesting of the 2020 cereal crops finalized last September and the aggregate output is estimated at 419 000 tonnes, about 15 percent above the five‑year average level. Production of maize is officially estimated at 263 000 tonnes, about 30 percent above average due to large plantings. By contrast, the 2020 wheat output is officially set at 101 000 tonnes, 10 percent below the average level due to low yields following scarce precipitation amounts during the season in the key producing southeastern Kakheti Region (where, on average, about 80 percent of the national annual wheat output is produced).

Total cereal import requirements in 2020/21 forecast at well above‑average volume

Total cereal import requirements in the 2020/21 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 1.2 million tonnes, well above the five‑year average volume. Wheat import requirements, which account, on average, for about 90 percent of the aggregate cereals import volume, are forecast at about 950 000 tonnes, well above the five‑year average level, following the below‑average output obtained in 2020. Similarly, import requirements of maize are forecast at an above‑average level of about 250 000 tonnes.

Prices of wheat flour in March higher than year before

Retail prices of wheat flour have been following an upward trend over the last two years and, in March 2021, they were well above their levels in the corresponding month a year earlier, reflecting higher export quotations from the Russian Federation, the main wheat supplier to the country, and a weaker local currency.

Prices of potatoes, another important staple food, remained overall stable or oscillated slightly between July 2020 and March 2021. In March 2021, potato prices were well below their levels in the corresponding month a year before due to the harvest of a year‑on‑year larger output.