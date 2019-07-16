GIEWS Country Brief: Georgia 16-July-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Below-average cereal production forecast in 2019

Cereal import requirements in 2019/20 forecast below average volume

Prices of wheat flour increased over last months

Harvesting of the 2019 winter wheat crop started in early July and is expected to finalize by mid-August. Over the last months, precipitations have been overall adequate in Kakheti Region, which produces, on average, 80 percent of the national wheat output, benefiting the development of crops. As a result, production is forecast at near-average 100 000 tonnes.

The harvest of 2019 maize crops, mainly grown in Kakheti and Svaneti regions, will take place between August and September and, according to remote sensing data, crop conditions are near average. The output is forecast at about 150 000 tonnes, almost 30 percent below average due to a gradual decrease in planted areas over the last four years.

The aggregate 2019 cereal production is preliminarily forecast at about 300 000 tonnes, well below the average level.

Total cereal import requirements in the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June), mostly wheat, are forecast at 670 000 tonnes, 10 percent below the average level.

Retail prices of wheat flour have been following an upward trend over the last two years. Prices increased particularly between August 2018 and March 2019, reflecting the weakening of the national currency and high export quotations from the Russian Federation, which in February reached four-year high levels.

Prices remained stable in April and rose again in May and June, supported by high transportation costs, as the country heavily