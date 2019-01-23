GIEWS Country Brief: Georgia 06-December-2018

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cereal production in 2018 estimated below average Imports of cereals in 2018/19 marketing year expected below five-year average In October, prices of wheat flour were above their values of year before

Cereal production in 2018 estimated below five-year average level

Harvesting of wheat and maize finalized by the end of September. Total cereal production in 2018 is estimated at a below-average level of 353 000 tonnes, following a gradual decrease in the area planted over the last three years.

Maize output, about 50 percent of the total cereal production, is estimated in 2018 at 200 000 tonnes, 18 percent below the five-year average. Abundant precipitations throughout the growing season benefited plantings in the northwestern provinces of Svaneti, Samegrelo and Imereti (which account for more than half of the total maize planted areas) and allowed for a year-on-year rebound in yields, more than offsetting the decrease in the area sown. Wheat production is estimated at the near-average level of 100 000 tonnes, similar to the previous year.

Sowing of winter wheat, to be harvested between July and August 2019, finalized by the end of October under favourable weather conditions. In Kakheti Province (southeast of the country), where scarce precipitations were observed at the beginning of November, widespread rains in the remainder of the month benefited soil moisture.

Imports of cereals in 2018/19 marketing year expected below five-year average

Total import requirements in the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at about 730 000 tonnes, slightly below the five-year average. Wheat imports, which account for about 80 percent of total cereal requirements and cover about 90 percent of domestic consumption, are expected at 640 000 tonnes, about the same level as last year and 7 percent below the five-year average. Imports of maize are forecast at a near-average level of 80 000 tonnes, well below the previous year following the substantial production increase in 2018.

The Russian Federation is expected to remain the main wheat supplier, although increased prices of Russian wheat flour make Kazakh wheat more competitive and might lead to an increase in the share of imports from Kazakhstan this year.

In October, prices of wheat flour were higher than year before

Domestic prices of wheat flour remained virtually unchanged in October compared to the previous month, but about 5 percent above their levels last year, mainly reflecting a year-on-year weaker local currency and high export quotations from the Russian Federation.

Prices of potatoes continued to seasonally decline in October and they were about 5 percent below their year-earlier levels.

