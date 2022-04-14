Georgia
Georgia - Severe weather (Meteo Georgia, media) (ECHO daily Flash of 14 April 2022)
Severe weather, including strong winds, was reported on 12 April in Georgia, leading to casualties and material damage, particularly in the area of Tbilisi Capital City and Gori City.
According to media, one person died and another one was injured in Tbilisi, where some damage to the public infrastructure was reported. In Gori, another person was injured, while several buildings, including a public school, were damaged by strong winds.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast on 14-16 April over eastern Georgia.