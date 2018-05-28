Georgia: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - April 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Since 2012 the government has achieved a partial détente in relati ons with Russia, enabling the reopening of trade and transport links, which had been severed since the conflict in 2008. However, the 2011 customs administration and trade monitoring agreement between the two countries, aimed at opening two trade corridors via Abkhazia and South Ossetia, has yet to be implemented.

According to a preliminary estimate from Geostat (the national statistics office), real GDP growth picked up to 4.8% in 2017, from 2.8% in 2016. The fiscal deficit has widened over the past few years, to the equivalent of 3.9% of GDP in 2016, pushing public debt to 44.4% of GDP, due to increased pension and healthcare spending. In 2017 government revenue outperformed expectations because of the economic recovery, with strong growth in income and VAT revenue offsetting lower profit tax revenue, resulting from corporate profit tax reform. On the expenditure side, spending on government wages fell. Owing to the pick-up in economic growth, the budget deficit narrowed to an estimated 3.8% of GDP in 2017. From 2018 onwards, as required by Georgia's IMF programme, the government aims to narrow the budget deficit by improving revenue collection and containing current spending by better targeting social benefits and subsidies.

Monetary policy is focused on inflation targeting, implying a freefloating exchange rate. In 2017 inflation exceeded the NBG's 2017 target of 4% by 2 percentage points on average. This was mainly because of one-off factors, such as excise tax rises. In April 2018, the year-on-year inflation was recorded at 2.5%, while food inflation hit the record low of 2.1%. The lari exchange rate is driven by movements on the current account, including seasonal factors (such as tourism) and demand for merchandise imports. In addition, significant movements in the Russian rouble and the Turkish lira also have an influence on the lari. From September 2017, as import demand picked up, the lari depreciated, falling to 2.38 GEL/ USD by beginning of April 2018.

Food prices have been stable in the last years. Currently only meat is found at slightly abnormally high prices in the market.