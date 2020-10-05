Georgia - Landslides and floods (Ministry of Internal Affairs, meteo.ge, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 October 2020)

Heavy rain in several regions of the country triggered landslides, causing floods and resulting in fatalities. According to the Emergency Management Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 5 people died and one is still missing following a landslide that swept away a house and a car in Khelvachauri municipality (Adjara region, south-western Georgia). Widespread floods have resulted in damage to houses and buildings. Search operations are underway for missing people. On 5-6 October, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of the country.