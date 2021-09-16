Georgia IFRC Operational Mid-Year Report, 1 January 2021 – 31 June 2021 (MAA70005)

Q1: Overall Performance:

Context

Almost 30 years after gaining independence, Georgia remains a strategically and geopolitically sensitive state, located between Europe and Asia. Georgia has significant economic, social and political potential. It has been steadily building its governance and state institutions over two decades and under different leadership: its institutions—parliament, courts, media, civil service—have been growing stronger. Economic growth has been boosted by rising domestic and external demand, resulting in higher consumption, exports, tourism and remittances. In 2021, Georgia recorded negative GDP growth (-6.2%), due to the economic crises brought about the COVID-19 pandemic and the related restrictions of the economic activity in the country. The country was initially successful in containing the spread of COVID-19, supported by timely and stringent measures that included border closures and lockdowns early in the crisis, however, in the second half of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, the second and third waves of COVID-19 were severe: by 30 June 2021 Georgia had recorded 366,078 COVID-19 cases and 5,316 deaths. The economic shocks of the pandemic were severe. Already in the second quarter of 2020, 15,600 individuals registered unemployed, of whom 89% were women. In 2021, the unemployment rate reached 18.5% and inflation rate – 11.9%1. While Georgia received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in March 2021, the initial vaccination process went quite slowly, due to increasing vaccine scepticism and hesitancy in the country.

COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on older population in Georgia by limiting their access to important public services. According to the Impact assessment of COVID19 on older people and caregivers in Georgia commissioned by IFRC, the pandemic has negatively affected the access of people over 60 to the health services and infrastructure, including hospitals, policlinics and pharmacies, as well as home care; public transport, and legal and administrative services; grocery shops and stores. The pandemic has also limited the social interactions of older population and increased their social isolation and distress due to social distancing.

Georgia has made progress in improving the health of its population, particularly over the past decade. The country adopted a number of state-based reforms in the health sector to ensure universal access to high-quality medical services and to decrease the financial risks to the population posed by high out-of-pocket expenditures on health. Despite the progress made toward several indicators, the health status of the Georgian population is still among the worst in Europe. The main causes of steadily increasing of a number of illnesses, deaths, injuries and health related problems in Georgia are natural and man-made disasters, climate change, road accidents, water-, sanitation, and hygiene and environmental problems, stress, urbanisation, migration, low awareness on health-related issues, improper hygienic and sanitary habits among the population, unhealthy lifestyle, growth of the population aged 60 and above, an increase of communicable and non-communicable diseases. The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak clearly demonstrates gaps in preparedness to health emergencies, the weak linkage between health and disaster preparedness and response systems either globally or locally.

Georgia is exposed to geo-physical and hydro-meteorological hazards. Hazards like hailstorms, floods, landslides, and mudflows are frequent and cause regular damage to livelihoods. In some areas, these hazards happen on an annual basis affecting the same geographical areas often damaging crops and irrigation channels, leaving small scale farmers deprived of sources of their livelihood, unable to recover and exposed to longer-term indirect losses. The country has a shared consensus on national priorities, including participation in Euro-Atlantic integration, more efficient government, stronger growth, and a better functioning welfare state. This has paved the way for the signing of an Association Agreement with the European Union (EU) in 2016, including a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area preferential trade regime. The latest progress report, adopted by the European Parliament on 17 September 2020, confirmed Georgia’s continued progress on the implementation of the agreement.