Georgia: Floods - Final Report, Operation n° MDRGE015

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

During 22-24 September 2021, heavy rains seriously affected five municipalities in the western part of Georgia, in the Autonomous Republic of Adjara and Guria region. A total of 1,780 people (445 households) were heavily affected out of a total population of 195,193 people. The heavy rain further triggered landslides in the rural areas of the affected municipalities and destroyed houses of 25 families, 20 families in the Autonomous Republic of Adjara and 5 households in Guria region. The Government ensured the evacuation of these families and accommodated them in the safe space/shelter immediately. Only one casualty of the disaster was reported: a woman whose house was affected by the landslide was injured and was provided with necessary medical care immediately.

The volume of rainfall, in addition to the subsequent landslides, exceeded the capacity of the households to respond in a timely manner and to prevent the damages to their properties. The rapid needs assessment conducted by the GRCS revealed significant damages to roofs, ground/first floors, basements, and entrances of residential buildings. The flooding of the ground floors and basements further damaged the affected families' short- and medium-term food and non-food stocks as well as their hygiene stocks. The flooding further increased the indoor humidity in the affected houses, making it more difficult for the affected population to ensure proper heating. The disaster caused significant damages to the local population's agricultural land plots and fruit orchards. It is noteworthy that subsistence and commercial agriculture are primary sources of income for rural households in Georgia, including the Autonomous Republic of Adjara and the Guria region.