Georgia: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (MDRGE011) Final Report

Description of the disaster

On 5 July 2018, due to heavy raining, melting of snow and glacier in the upper part of the river Nenskra basin, a part of the mountain Khokrili (Samegrelo Zemo Svaneti Region, Georgia) collapsed, blocking the Nenskra River bed. As a result, accumulated water flooded the Nenskra valley villages. In total 1,143 people (323 families) live in Chuberi community villages. All of them were affected by the flooding according to the local government of Mestia.

Due to the disaster, infrastructure has been damaged; roads and four bridges connecting the villages as well as agricultural lands and fruit trees have been totally destroyed. Electricity lines have been damaged.

Needs Assessment

GRCS Mestia branch volunteers supported by the GRCS staff members and in coordination with the local authorities carried out the needs assessments from the second day of the disaster within 48 hours and then detailed needs assessment in 72 hours among the local population in the field using already elaborated needs assessment forms. Assessment findings were shared with the GRCS HQ (DM staff). They had constant communication with the local community members during the needs assessment activities, as well as during and after distribution process for receiving information on the ground and getting the feedback from the targeted population.

According to the information received from the Georgia Red Cross Society Mestia branch together with the local authorities, the number of households affected were the following:

323 families (1,143 people) remained without access to the sewage system, proper access to drinking water and electricity. Out of these 323 families, 160 families lost their household items, food stocks in their basements, furniture, clothing, cattle and poultry. Their agricultural lands and fruit trees were destroyed.

Houses of 60 families have been partially destroyed; they also lost their belongings – food stocks, household items, furniture, cattle and poultry – and have been accommodated at their relatives’. Three families’ houses have been totally destroyed, including all of their belongings.

Eight small wood processing plants were destroyed, which used to be the main source of income for the local population.

Situation reports from the field were regularly shared with the Movement partners, State and Non-State Actors.

Information on DREF activities (the process) was presented during the Non-State Actors meeting held in Tbilisi on September 18, 2018. The IFRC representative attended the DREF distribution process in the affected area.