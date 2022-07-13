Georgia: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRGE016

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Through June 21-26, 2022, heavy rains and strong wind seriously affected ten (10) municipalities in Georgia (Kazbegi,

Tianeti, Dusheti, Tkibuli, Kutaisi, Ambrolauri, Senaki, Khobi, Poti and Zugdidi, see map below). The scope of the disaster covers Eastern and Western Georgia, both rural and urban settlements located in flatlands and high mountainous regions. Subsequently to heavy rainfall, central and adjacent streets of the settlements were flooded, roads were destroyed by the sudden mudflows and landslides or blocked by trees, many villages were flooded, and other state infrastructure such as bridges and inland roads, and power transmission towers were damaged. It became necessary to evacuate hundreds of people to shelters established by the local municipalities. Some families are still staying in flood-affected areas due to personal reasons but may require relocation and other forms of recovery support.

A special commission established by the Government of Georgia is assessing the damage caused by the heavy rain in the affected municipalities of Georgia. The Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia, regional and local municipalities, and Emergency Management Service (EMS) under the Ministry of Interior in Georgia are actively involved in the liquidation works of the flooding and the landslide in the affected municipalities. Liquidation works include cleaning and restoring damaged areas, properties, and infrastructure in the immediate aftermath of the emergency.

In Dusheti municipality, central roads were destroyed by the disaster, that left several mountainous villages in complete isolation from the rest of the country, including families with older people, children, around hundred tourists visiting the area. The effect of the disaster is particularly severe in this municipality due to the pre-existing difficult socio-economic situation in the area – 23% of the local population receives subsistence benefits and 55% of the municipality population depend on social benefits.

In Ambrolauri municipality, strong winds blew the roofs off several houses. In Poti and Senaki municipalities and Kutaisi city, the flood reached into residential houses and destroyed household items and family belongings.

Around 100 families in Dusheti municipality were evacuated. 1 person is reported dead as a consequence of the mudflow. The Government allocated safe space/shelter for the evacuated persons immediately.

On a household level, the disaster has severely damaged the roofs as well as the ground/first floors of the residential houses, where families generally keep home electronics and stocks of food and hygiene items for long-term use. In rural areas, agricultural lands were severely flooded and fruit trees were destroyed. As agriculture is a substantial source of income of the households in the affected municipalities of Georgia, the damage caused by the disaster is foreseen to bring a heavy impact on the livelihood of the affected people.

This DREF operation targets 6 of the 10 affected municipalities, i.e. Ambrolauri, Dusheti, Senaki, Tkibuli, Zugdidi, Tianeti; from where the local authorities have requested support from the GRCS. The other four municipalities (Poti, Kutaisi, Mtskheta and Kazbegi) that were affected by the disaster are not being targeted within this DREF operation as the local authorities and the affected population have not requested support from the GRCS.