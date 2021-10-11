Georgia: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRGE015

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

During 22-24 September 2021, heavy rains seriously affected five municipalities in the western part of Georgia, in the Autonomies Republic of Adjara and Guria region. The total population in five affected municipalities stands at 195,193, of which 1,780 people (445 household) were heavily affected. The volume of rainfall, in addition to the subsequent landslides, exceeded the capacity of the households to respond in a timely manner and prevent the damages to their properties. Based on the information received from the GRCS branches and volunteers involved in the immediate response activities, as well as from the local authorities of the affected municipalities, the heavy rain caused severe damages of roofs, ground/first floors, basements, and entrances of residential buildings. The flooding of the ground floors and basements further led to the damage to both short- and medium-term food and non-food stocks of the affected families.

The heavy rain also activated the landslides in the rural areas of the affected municipalities. Houses of 20 households in the Autonomous Republic of Adjara and 5 households in Guria region were destroyed. The Government ensured the evacuation of these families and accommodated them in the safe space/shelter immediately. Only one casualty of the disaster was reported: a woman whose house was affected by the landslide was injured and was provided necessary medical care immediately.

The flooding and landslides are also found to have made significant damages to the agricultural land plots and fruit orchards of the local population. It is noteworthy, that subsistence and commercial agriculture are primary sources of income of rural households in Georgia, including the Autonomous Republic of Adjara and Guria region1 . The damage caused by the disaster is foreseen to have a detrimental effect on the longer-term livelihoods of the people affected.

Special commission established by the Government of Georgia is calculating the damage caused by the heavy rain, flooding and the landslide in the municipalities of Georgia. The public authorities plan to repair the roads and infrastructure, as well as residential buildings damaged as a result of the disaster and provide longer-term housing to the families whose homes were completely destroyed. However, due to the fact that the assessment of damages is a lengthy process, and the affected population is in urgent need of food and household items. Flooding has increased the indoor humidity in the affected houses, hence it has become more difficult for the affected population to ensure proper heating; hence the affected population have requested warm blankets due to the approaching colder season, and kettles for boiling water and preparation of hot meals and beverages. the public authorities approached the GRCS with an official request to provide immediate humanitarian aid (food and non-food items) to the affected households.