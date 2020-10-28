Georgia: Floods, DREF n° MDRGE014 Operation update n° 2

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Continuous heavy rains affected the regions of Georgia throughout July, August and October 2020. On 21 August, 55 households were flooded in Lentekhi Municipality in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti region; on 23 August, 57 households were affected in Lagodekhi Municipality and 164 in Sagarejo Municipality in Kakheti Region, at the same time more than 400 households were affected in Kutaisi and Tskaltubo of Imereti Region and 50 households - in Batumi in the Autonomous Republic of Adjara. On 1 October 2020, 146 additional households, (584 people) were flooded in Batumi-Adjara Autonomous Republic. As a result of these floods, the first floors of the households, existing food stocks of the families, as well as furniture and essential household items were lost.

During October – December 2020, Georgia Red Cross Society (GRCS) will continue to support the individuals affected by the floods of July-August with kitchen sets and mattresses, and will provide Cash and Voucher Assistance to the families affected by the recent floods of October 2020 in Batumi. In total 5,133 people (1,520 HHs) will be supported of whom 887 (196 HHs) were affected by October 2020 floods and 4,246 people (1,324 HHs) - by the floods of JulyAugust 2020. Targeted households have been identified based on the official information received from the local authorities and the rapid needs assessment conducted by the Georgia Red Cross volunteers in cooperation with the local authorities in all the targeted Municipalities.

While initially GRCS planned to provide CVA to the families affected by the floods of July-August 2020, the process could not be implemented due to the upcoming Parliamentary Elections in Georgia (31 October 2020), creating legal barriers for the local governments of Oni, Lanchkhuti, Kutaisi, Lagodekhi, Lentekhi, Sagarejo to receive humanitarian assistance in the pre-election period. However, the local government of Batumi municipality agreed on the provision of CVA to the families affected as a result of October 2020 floods, hence it was decided to amend the initial plan of action and distribute CVA only in Batumi municipality and provide kitchen kits and mattresses to affected families in the remaining target communities.

Due to the abovementioned reasons, GRCS plans to update its operation plan and extend the operation timeframe until 31 December 2020 (1 month).