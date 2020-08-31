Georgia: Floods, DREF n° MDRGE014 Operation update n° 1

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

As a result of the heavy rains in the eastern and western parts of Georgia, new locations have been affected in the regions targeted by the MDRGE014 DREF operation. On 21 August, 55 households have been flooded in Lentekhi Municipality in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti region. On 23 August, 57 families have been affected in Lagodekhi Municipality and 164 in Sagarejo Municipality in Kakheti Region. 50 families are affected in Batumi- Adjara Autonomous Republic. More than 400 families are affected in Kutaisi and Tskaltubo – Imereti Region (see map in annex).

Georgia Red Cross Society (GRCS) aims to support in total 4,557 people (1,274 affected households) with food and hygiene items and cash based assistance (CVA) who have been recently affected from the rains based on the official approach from the local authorities received on 22 August and the rapid needs assessment conducted by the Georgia Red Cross volunteers in a cooperation with the local authorities in all the targeted Municipalities.

Description of the disaster

On 29 July 2020, heavy rains affected Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti, Guria and Imereti Regions of Georgia, mainly Oni Municipality, Lanchkhuti Municipality, and Kutaisi city. On 3 August, heavy rains affected Lagodekhi Municipality, Kakheti Region as well. As a result of the heavy rains, several villages in Oni Municipality were isolated from the outside world - infrastructure, such as roads and bridges connecting the villages, riverbank protections, as well as agricultural lands and fruit trees have been destroyed. The extensive amount of rain (approx. 125 mm fell in a short period) caused serious damages in the Municipalities. The flooded water destroyed the riverbank protections. People in the affected communities said the magnitude of flooding to be unprecedented.

Besides the damages mentioned above, yards, entrances, basements and first floors of many houses and buildings have been flooded in all Municipalities. Currently temporary bridges are built in Oni Municipality to connect the isolated communities with the outside world.

On 21 August, heavy rains caused flooding in Lentekhi Municipality, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti Region. Five villages (Durashi, Esieri, Sakdari, Mutsdi and Tvibi), 55 families are isolated from the outside world. Flooded rivers - Mukhra and Cholshura, destroyed the bridges. Houses, agricultural lands are also flooded. This region is the same that is targeted by the already ongoing DREF operation, but the rain affected another Municipality this time.

On 23 August, heavy rain caused flooding in Imereti – Kutaisi and Tskaltubo Municipalities, Kakheti region-Lagodekhi and Sagarejo Municipalities and Adjara Autonomous Republic - Batumi. First floors and basements of the houses are flooded and roads are destroyed. The Government is currently evaluating and calculating the damage caused by the disaster. Currently no water contamination is reported in the communities as the government was actively working to repair the damaged water pipes. Currently there is no risk of disease spread in the affected communities.