Georgia Fact Sheet, February 2021

Presence: In Georgia since 1993, UNHCR has assisted populations displaced by conflicts in the 1990s and in 2008. UNHCR supports the Government in its commitment to protect persons of concern.

Legal framework: Georgia acceded to the Refugee Convention in 1999. A 2017 law regulates asylum procedures. UNHCR and the Government cooperate on the 2021-2030 Migration Strategy.

Strategy: UNHCR, the Government and civil society work to ensure full access to rights and services for persons of concern. UNHCR supports IDP protection and self-reliance in Abkhazia.