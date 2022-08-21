EUAA Migration Drivers Report: Georgia as a Country of Origin, August 2022

Ridgeway Information and Stop The Traffik are providing Migration Drivers Reports on asylum-related migration to Europe for the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA).

Migration Drivers Reports (MDRs) provide up-to-date information on asylum-related migration to Europe from the perspective of the countries of origin or transit, in order for the EUAA to enhance its understanding on flows towards and the situation of asylum in Europe, to develop its early warning capabilities and to enrich the quality and relevance of its analysis products. MDRs differ from Country of Origin Information (COI) reports regarding methodology, aim, scope and intended audience. MDRs provide analysis of implications (of push, pull and enabling factors on trends) and an outlook (identification of upcoming events that may impact on migration, and a forward-looking analysis of trends).

The reference period for this report includes the months April 2022 to July 2022. Reference may however also be made to developments in earlier periods to shed light on current trends.

