DRC facilitates first joint Nordic-Baltic diplomatic tour in Georgia

Accompanied by DRC South Caucasus, accredited diplomats of Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, and Lithuania complete a two-day tour in Georgia. Here, they met for the first time jointly with local government representatives to discuss plans, challenges, and priorities of the Samegrelo region hosting many internally displaced.

Written by Salome Tarkhnishvili, DRC Communications Officer, South Caucasus

During the two-day tour in Georgia on 21-22 November, the visiting diplomatic corps learned about the needs of populations living in protracted displacement since more than three decades in the town of Zugdidi and Poti. Here, they visited DRC infrastructural project sites including settlements for internally displaced and pre-school educational facilities.

The Nordic-Baltic Ambassadors visited the newly constructed kindergarten in Zugdidi town, one of seven built by DRC over the past three years where further three have been rehabilitated. Each has an average capacity of 100 pre-school children, envisioning integration of both displaced and host communities.

These are now equipped with adequate furniture, water, sanitation, and hygiene equipment as well as children’s playgrounds living up to needs and safety standards. Investment in improving pre-school education fills significant protection gaps in areas with many displaced including in the Samegrelo region.

During their stay, the Nordic-Baltic delegation also visited Poti Sea Port – the biggest in Georgia - as well as Poti Maritime Academy which offers vocational educational training and bachelor courses to students interested in employment within the marine-trade fleet and maritime transport infrastructure.

The diplomats were interested in issues related to youth, employment, labour market trends, decentralisation efforts and challenges in Georgia. The Danish Ambassador, Mrs. Anne Toft Sorensen, emphasised the opening of a diplomatic representation in Georgia just this year, which she believes will bring bilateral relations between two countries to a qualitatively newer and practical level.

Salome Tarkhnishvili | Communications Officer | DRC South Caucasus | salome.tarkhnishvili@drc.ngo | +995 557338230