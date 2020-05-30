COVID-19 Georgia: Situation Report # 8 as of 29 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Georgia ended the 63-day long state of emergency on 23 May

Gradual lifting of restrictions is underway

StopCov fund has accumulated GEL 132 618 954 as of 28 May

Georgia situation overview

The first patient with COVID-19 was diagnosed in Georgia on 26 February 2020. Despite early decisive actions of the Government, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continued to grow triggering the Government to declare a state of emergency on 21 March, closing borders and airports, restricting movement inside the country, banning mass gatherings and maintaining closure of all schools, kindergartens and universities. A nationwide curfew was declared, and further restrictive measures were introduced on 31 March and a lockdown was imposed on the country’s four largest cities on 15 April. In order to avoid further community spread, the state of emergency was extended until May 22, including the ban on inter-city travel. The Government gradually lifts restrictions based on epidemiological situation and state of emergency has ended on May 23. The Parliament passed a draft law allowing to impose restrictions on fundamental human rights without declaring the state of emergency. To date, Abkhazia reported 28 cases, with 15 recoveries and one death. A state of emergency was put in place on 28 March and was lifted as of 21 April. South Ossetia has so far confirmed 37 cases.