COVID-19 Georgia: Situation Report # 6 as of 15 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

The UN allocates USD 1 million to protect front-line responders to the COVID-19 crisis as well as vulnerable groups from pandemic shocks in Georgia

Gradual lifting of restrictions is underway

StopCov fund has accumulated GEL 131 599 912 as of 14 May

Georgia situation overview

The first patient with COVID-19 was diagnosed in Georgia on 26 February 2020. Despite early decisive actions of the Government, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continued to grow triggering the Government to declare a state of emergency on 21 March, closing borders and airports, restricting movement inside the country, banning mass gatherings and maintaining closure of all schools, kindergartens and universities. A nationwide curfew was declared, and further restrictive measures were introduced on 31 March and a lockdown was imposed on the country’s four largest cities on 15 April. In order to avoid further community spread, and the state of emergency was extended until May 22, including the ban on inter-city travel. Movement of cars within the cities is now permitted and as of 11 May, entry and exit from Tbilisi was allowed. The Government launched a Crisis Response Plan implying social support and economic recovery components, as well as gradually lifts restrictions based on epidemiological data.

To date, there have been fifteen COVID-19 cases detected and one death was recorded in Abkhazia. A state of emergency was put in place on 28 March and was lifted as of 21 April. Despite this, restrictions on movement remain in place and the administrative boundary line (ABL) remains closed. As for the South Ossetia, 30 confirmed cases have been registered to date.