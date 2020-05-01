COVID-19 Georgia: Situation Report #4 as of 30 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Georgia’s Crisis Response Plan was launched

Gradual lifting of restrictions was initiated

World Bank allocated USD 80 million to Georgia’s COVID-19 response

Georgia received 40,000 PCR and 20,000 Antibody Tests from China

Georgia situation overview

The first case of COVID-19 was identified in Georgia on 26 February 2020. Despite early decisive actions of the Government, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continued to grow triggering the Government to declare a state of emergency on 21 March, closing borders and airports, restricting movement inside the country, banning mass gatherings and maintaining closure of all schools, kindergartens and universities. A nationwide curfew was declared, and further restrictive measures were introduced on 31 March. While the several ‘hot-spots’ remain under strict quarantine throughout the country, a lockdown was imposed on the country’s four largest cities on 15 April. In order to avoid further community spread, and the state of emergency was extended until May 22, including the ban on inter-city travel. The Government launched the Crisis Response Plan implying social support and economic recovery components, as well as the plan for gradually lifting of restrictions on 24 April.