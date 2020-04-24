COVID-19 Georgia: Situation Report # 3 as of 24 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Parliament extended the state of emergency until 22 May

A ban on vehicle movement has been extended until April 27

Government to present the Crisis Recovery Plan on 24 April

20,000 PCR test kits from South Korea arrived

Georgia situation overview

The first case of COVID-19 was identified in Georgia on 26 February 2020. Soon thereafter, direct flights from China,

Iran and Italy were suspended. Land border crossing points were closed for passenger traffic, only cargo was allowed.

The Government mobilized hospitals for confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as quarantine spaces for suspected cases in different regions of Georgia. Despite the early actions of the Government, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continued to grow triggering the Government to declare a state of emergency on 21 March, closing borders and airports, restricting movement inside the country, banning mass gatherings and maintaining closure of all schools, kindergartens and universities. A nationwide curfew was declared and further restrictive measures were introduced on 31 March. While the several ‘hot-spots’ remain under the strict quarantine throughout the country, the lockdown was imposed on the country’s four largest cities and car travel inside cities was prohibited on 15 April. In order to avoid further community spread, the state of emergency was extended until May 22, 2020.