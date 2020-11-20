COVID-19 Georgia: Situation Report # 22 as of 20 November 2020

This report was produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator in collaboration with UN AFPs and international partners. It covers the period of 6-20 November 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

Georgia Situation Overview

20 Nov - The Government-imposed 22:00 – 05:00 curfew in Georgia’s largest cities, Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Gori, Poti, and Zugdidi, will be temporarily suspended between November 20-22 due to parliamentary election runoffs scheduled to take place tomorrow.

19 Nov - During today’s Government meeting, Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced that about 150,000 companies will automatically receive a VAT refund, returning a total of approximately one billion GEL per year to businesses. The PM said the reform, carried out in collaboration with the Finance Ministry, aims to mitigate the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

16 Nov - According to Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, a new information portal ambulatoria.moh.gov.ge was launched, allowing those infected with coronavirus to see which clinic they are registered in and which family doctor can provide them with medical attention by entering their personal number on the website.