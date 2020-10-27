Georgia
COVID-19 Georgia: Situation Report # 20 as of 23 October 2020
This report was produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator in collaboration with UN AFPs and international partners. It covers the period of 9-23 October 2020.
HIGHLIGHTS
Wearing masks outdoors in Tbilisi, Kutaisi and Batumi is “strictly recommended”
5 more regional clinics will begin receiving fever patients
Restaurants and entertainment facilities in Tbilisi, Municipality of Mtskheta and Imereti will close at 22:00
1200 additional inpatient beds available in Georgia’s capital
StopCov fund has accumulated GEL 134,412,350 as of 23 October 2020
Georgia Situation Overview
23 Oct - Head of the Government Administration Natia Mezvrishvili announced that wearing masks outdoors in Tbilisi, Kutaisi and Batumi is “strictly recommended”, underscoring that the police and labor inspection will monitor the enforcement of the recommendation.
23 Oct - According to Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, starting today, 5 more regional clinics in Sagarejo,
Tetritskaro, Kutaisi, Akhaltsikhe, and Lanchkhuti will begin receiving fever patients.
20 Oct - restaurants and entertainment facilities in the Municipality of Mtskheta, located north to the capital city of Tbilisi, are banned from operating after 22:00.
15 Oct - Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze announced today that 4 additional clinics in Tbilisi will be used in the COVID-19 management process, making 1200 inpatient beds available in Georgia’s capital.
15 Oct - restaurants and entertainment facilities in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi, and in the western Imereti region are banned from operating past 22:00. The same measure is already in place in the western Adjara region.
