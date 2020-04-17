COVID-19 Georgia: Situation Report # 2 as of 17 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose to 336, recoveries stand at 74 and deaths at 3

Georgia to Receive $3 bln International Aid

Top health officials urge Georgian Orthodox Church parishioners to pray at home

Easter service will be held with police supervision, but parish was asked to stay home

A total ban on all vehicle movement is imposed throughout Georgia until April 21

Georgia situation overview

On 26 February, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Georgia. Soon thereafter, direct flights from China, Iran and Italy were suspended. Land border crossing points were closed for passenger traffic, only cargo was allowed. The Prime Minister of Georgia established, and leads an Intergovernmental Coordination Council to combat the COVID-19. The Government mobilized hospitals for confirmed cases, as well as quarantine spaces for suspected cases in different regions of Georgia. Despite early actions of the Government, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continued to grow, triggering the Government to declare the State of Emergency for a period of one month on 21 March, imposing different restrictions and measures. A nationwide curfew was declared and further restrictive measures were introduced on 31 March. Only groceries, pharmacies, fuel/gas stations and banks are authorized to operate along with enterprises with critical functions as well as construction and infrastructural project sites having appropriate safety license. While the several ‘hot-spots’ remain under the strict quarantine throughout the country, the government had to shut-down the four largest cities for 10 days, effective from April 15. Expansion of the nationwide state of emergency until May 10 is also considered.