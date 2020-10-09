COVID-19 Georgia: Situation Report # 19 as of 9 October 2020

This report was produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator in collaboration with UN AFPs and international partners. It covers the period of 25 September – 9 October 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Preschool and Higher Education Reopening Dates Announced – 12 October

• Foreign Visitors Will Undergo Fast Antigen Testing, NCDC Heads Says

• COVID-19 Contacts Must Undergo Self-isolation without Testing, NCDC Head Says

• StopCov fund has accumulated GEL 134 411 403 as of 9 October 2020

Georgia Situation Overview

Georgian Education Minister Mikheil Chkhenkeli announced that preschools will reopen nationwide starting from October 12, except for in Adjara. Higher education institutions are scheduled to reopen for classroom attendance starting from October 19, with the exception also being universities in the western Adjara region.

As announced by Head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze on 7 October, foreign citizens visiting Georgia will undergo fast antigen testing following an 8-day mandatory quarantine period.

As announced by Head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze on 5 October, a resolution has been submitted to the Health Ministry, according to which close contacts with COVID-19-positive citizens, including family and work contacts, must be directly transferred to self-isolation without any testing. If contacts show no symptoms, such as cough, fewer, or shortness of breath, for 12 days after self-isolation, they may return to normal life without further testing.