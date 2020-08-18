COVID-19 Georgia: Situation Report # 15 as of 14 August 2020

10 Aug - Due to high epidemiological risks – namely, after revealing at least 16 cases of COVID-19 in the area in the last two days – Georgia shut down Mestia Municipality (historic upper Svaneti province), the country’s sought after tourism destination. Leaving and entering Mestia municipality is banned, according to the coronavirus task force. The Government imposed stricter quarantine restrictions in the village Lenjeri and Ushguli community, locations of COVID outbreak in upper Svaneti. The government in addition halted movement between the town of Mestia and its surrounding villages.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced additional anti-crisis measures to tackle economic and social challenges amid the coronavirus fallout. The third stage of the anti-crisis plan – worth of GEL 410 million (USD 132 Million), of which GEL 130 million was allocated from StopCov fund – entails a social assistance package for individuals, including helping children and students as well as covering utility fees for the households. The Government will offer one-off assistance of GEL 200 (USD 65) to children under 17. In the meantime, the state will cover a semester tuition-fee – GEL 1125 / USD 365 – for the students whose families have received less than 150,000 points in the system for socially vulnerable persons. The students belonging to the same category, who had their student status suspended due to financial difficulties, will receive a full-tuition waiver – GEL 2250 / USD 730 – for the academic year 2020-21. As stated by the Prime Minister, the Government will also cover utility fees for the households consuming less than 200 cubic meters of gas and 200 kilowatts of electricity per month in November, December, January, and February.