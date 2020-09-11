COVID-19 Georgia: Situation Report # 15 as of 11 September 2020

This report was produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator in collaboration with UN AFPs and international partners. It covers the period of 28 August – 11 September 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Schools and Universities Will Make Use of Distance Learning until October 1

• 11 Sep - 87 New Cases, Highest Daily Record, 20 More Recoveries Reported

• Government Reintroduces Several Restrictions

• Mandatory Quarantine Period Reduced, PCR Tests Required for Foreigners

• 2 Sep - Quarantine Dropped in Town of Mestia, Village Lenjeri

• StopCov fund has accumulated GEL 134 409 419 as of 11 September 2020

Georgia Situation Overview

The Interagency Coordination Council announced today that physical attendance in schools and universities will be postponed in Tbilisi, Gori, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Zugdidi and Poti until October 1. Starting from September 15, educational institutions in the five cities will make use of distance learning for the first two weeks of the fall semester. The same measure was already in place for schools and universities in Batumi. PM Giorgi Gakharia stated that the two-week period is necessary to “correctly assess current risks.”

As announced in 9 Sep press conference, due to a recent spike in infection cases, the reopening of cinemas and theaters, previously scheduled to take place during September 15 and October 1, will be postponed until November 1. The Government reintroduced the ban on large-scale social events, including weddings, funerals, birthdays, and other rites, both indoors and outdoors. Cultural and sports events involving over 200 attendants will also be banned. The new restrictions will not apply to election campaign events.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced on 7 Sep that the mandatory quarantine period will be reduced from 12 to 8 days. In addition, from September 15 onwards, all foreign citizens entering Georgia must present a mandatory 72-hour PCR test results. The new PCR test measure will also affect foreign citizens entering Georgia based on the reciprocal principle, who were previously exempt from COVID-19 related cautionary measures.