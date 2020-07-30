COVID-19 Georgia: Situation Report # 13 as of 17 July 2020

This report was produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator and OCHA HAT in collaboration with UN AFPs and international partners. It covers the period of 4-17 July, 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

Georgia Situation Overview

On 6 July, the ban on holding indoor conferences and training was lifted.

As of 6 July, gyms and swimming pools that will meet the special regulations and successfully undergo the Labor Inspection Service examination, will be allowed to reopen.

On 8 July, GoG announced an opening of Georgian borders to five EU countries, including France, Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Citizens and residents of these countries will be able to enter Georgia by direct flights and before crossing the Georgian border, they will have to fill out a special electronic form to indicate their contact details, travel history over the previous 14 days and their place of stay in Georgia.

On 14 July, the Parliament of Georgia approved the amendment in Law on Public Health according to which, the government becomes entitled to take restrictive measures without declaring a national emergency until the end of 2020. According to the amendment, the government will have the right to take quarantine measures such as restricting mobility, economic activity, limiting the right of proprietorship, gathering, labor, etc., until January 1, 2021.

Military personnel (38 persons) of Georgian Defense Forces, participating in the NATO Resolute Support Mission on a rotational basis, have tested positive for COVID-19 and 28 of them have already been transported to Georgia with the help of the German Air Forces to be placed in the Gori Military Hospital for treatment.