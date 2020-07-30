Georgia
COVID-19 Georgia: Situation Report # 13 as of 17 July 2020
This report was produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator and OCHA HAT in collaboration with UN AFPs and international partners. It covers the period of 4-17 July, 2020.
- Ban on Holding Indoor Conferences and Training Lifted - Government will be entitled to take restrictive measures without declaring national emergency until the end of 2020 - Georgia to Open its Borders to Five EU Countries - Restrictions on International Flights Prolonged till 31 July - Georgia to Retain Mandatory Quarantine for all Arrivals - StopCov fund has accumulated GEL 134 287 459 as of 17 July
On 6 July, the ban on holding indoor conferences and training was lifted.
As of 6 July, gyms and swimming pools that will meet the special regulations and successfully undergo the Labor Inspection Service examination, will be allowed to reopen.
On 8 July, GoG announced an opening of Georgian borders to five EU countries, including France, Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Citizens and residents of these countries will be able to enter Georgia by direct flights and before crossing the Georgian border, they will have to fill out a special electronic form to indicate their contact details, travel history over the previous 14 days and their place of stay in Georgia.
On 14 July, the Parliament of Georgia approved the amendment in Law on Public Health according to which, the government becomes entitled to take restrictive measures without declaring a national emergency until the end of 2020. According to the amendment, the government will have the right to take quarantine measures such as restricting mobility, economic activity, limiting the right of proprietorship, gathering, labor, etc., until January 1, 2021.
Military personnel (38 persons) of Georgian Defense Forces, participating in the NATO Resolute Support Mission on a rotational basis, have tested positive for COVID-19 and 28 of them have already been transported to Georgia with the help of the German Air Forces to be placed in the Gori Military Hospital for treatment.
A two-week quarantine in government-designated facilities for all Georgian nationals arriving from different states remains mandatory. Wearing face masks in public spaces and observing social distancing remain compulsory as well.
