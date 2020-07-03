COVID-19 Georgia: Situation Report # 12 as of 3 July 2020

This report was produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator and OCHA HAT in collaboration with UN AFPs and international partners. It covers the period of 20 June - 3 July, 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Restrictions on International Flights Prolonged till 31 July

• Georgia to Retain Mandatory Quarantine for all Arrivals

• StopCov fund has accumulated GEL 134 284 429 as of 3 July

Georgia Situation Overview • On 25 June, Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia announced that the restrictions on international flights will be prolonged till 31 July. The decision on resuming flights will be made in accordance with the epidemiological situation in Georgia and the rest of the world.

• On 30 June, the mandatory isolation for all arrivals from different states was extended until further notice. All Georgian nationals and their family members (the only group allowed to enter the country) are required to undergo a two-week quarantine in government-designated facilities.

• Wearing face masks in public spaces and observing social distancing remain mandatory.