COVID-19 Georgia: Situation Report # 10 as of 12 June 2020

This report was produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator in collaboration with UN AFPs and international partners. It covers the period of 6-12 June, 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

Everyone should immediately call 112 or a family doctor and get COVID-19 test in case of fever, cough, difficulty breathing or other respiratory symptoms, more…

GOG published report on the measures it took against COVID-19, more…

StopCov fund has accumulated GEL 133 639 011 as of 12 June 2020

Georgia situation overview

The Georgian Government has presented a revised budget proposal reflecting negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s Cabinet plans to step up fiscal spending in order to offset effects of virus-induced recession this year. The revised budget proposal will now be submitted to the Parliament for approval.

Starting from 8 June, restaurants, bars, cafes and eateries can reopen their indoor dining spaces for customers, provided that they observe all social distancing guidelines. Hotels certified by relevant health authorities that they comply with all public health requirements can resume operations too.

Israel asked Georgia to postpone resuming travel between two countries after it saw a surge in new COVID-19 infections, the Georgian government reported on June 10.

Coordination arrangements