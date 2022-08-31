Cooperation with Georgia – Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/51/64) [EN/RU]

Human Rights Council

Fifty-first session

12 September–7 October 2022

Agenda items 2 and 10

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 49/33, outlines the technical assistance provided by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022 to strengthen the promotion and protection of human rights in Georgia. The report highlights human rights developments during the period and the challenges to be addressed. It also provides an update on the main human rights issues in Abkhazia, Georgia, the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia, and adjacent areas.

I. Introduction