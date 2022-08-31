Cooperation with Georgia – Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/51/64) [EN/RU]

Human Rights Council
Fifty-first session
12 September–7 October 2022
Agenda items 2 and 10
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Technical assistance and capacity-building
Summary
The present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 49/33, outlines the technical assistance provided by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022 to strengthen the promotion and protection of human rights in Georgia. The report highlights human rights developments during the period and the challenges to be addressed. It also provides an update on the main human rights issues in Abkhazia, Georgia, the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia, and adjacent areas.
I. Introduction
In its resolution 49/33, the Human Rights Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to present an oral update at its fiftieth session on follow-up to the resolution and a written report at its fifty-first session on developments relating to the resolution and its implementation. The Council also requested the High Commissioner to continue to provide technical assistance through the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Tbilisi and demanded that immediate and unimpeded access be given to OHCHR and other international and regional human rights mechanisms to Abkhazia, Georgia, and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia.2. Pursuant to resolution 49/33, the present report provides an update on the technical assistance provided by OHCHR in Georgia and on key human rights developments during the period from 1 June 2021 to 31 May 2022. Guided by the preamble to the resolution, the report also describes the main human rights issues in and around Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
In preparing the report, OHCHR applied the same methodology used in the previous reports of the High Commissioner on cooperation with Georgia.2 In addition to reaching out to relevant stakeholders, OHCHR issued a public call3 for written submissions pursuant to resolution 49/33.
The report is based on information made available to OHCHR, including submissions from the Government of Georgia, the Public Defender of Georgia (an A status national human rights institution), international and regional organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and on desk research. The report does not present a comprehensive account of the human rights situation in Abkhazia and South Ossetia owing to lack of access.